Layering Up: How To Survive Cornell Winter In Style

It’s that time of year again! The cold weather is catching up despite the unseasonably warm autumn this year, and the Aritzia puffers and Canada Goose parkas are finally being broken out across campus. It can be difficult to showcase your unique style and taste as the temperatures drop but fear not, here is a short guide to surviving Cornell winters in style.

Long Coats

The one piece of advice I was given as an incoming freshman at Cornell was to invest in a long coat. The brand, type, or style didn’t matter, so long as it went down to my knees. Cornell winters seem to be a different breed and even the warmest, puffiest, waist-length jacket doesn’t seem to cut it.

Luckily, jackets longer in length are one of the most versatile outerwear options on the market. From classic khaki trench coats, patterned wool peacoats, and weathered leather, to heavy-duty adventurer parkas, there really is no shortage of options. Thrift stores also tend to have a plethora of unique long coats at reasonable prices and are probably the best way to find a coat in Ithaca. You’ll be sure to find a long coat that suits your style.

Layering

We all know about layering for wintertime. Layering could come in the form of thermal leggings and undershirts, sweaters over tops, and vests under jackets. Clever layering skills take time to develop, but with the right pieces, layering a long-sleeved top over a t-shirt or thermal leggings underneath skirts could help extend your more exciting summer wardrobe into the winter months.

Some favorite layering techniques of Cornell students include wearing leggings under jeans, collared dress shirts underneath knit sweaters, tights under long jean skirts, and turtlenecks.

Scarves

After the first 40-degree day in Ithaca, scarves seemed to appear everywhere almost overnight. Probably the most beloved layering technique of Cornellians, you really can’t go anywhere on campus without spotting someone wrapped up in a scarf.

Scarves offer another unique opportunity to express your personal style as they come in so many different iterations. You could go with a classic tassel scarf, fuzzy stripes, stay on trend with the overpriced Acne Studios pastel plaid, or knit your own. Again, you really can’t go wrong with a scarf and they actually do help keep you warm!

There are also tons of different ways to style scarves. Lots of students simply toss the end of a scarf over their shoulder and call it a day, but you could create an infinity scarf, do a slip knot, craft a headscarf, or wear it as a shawl. Pair it with a fun beanie, hat, or earmuffs, and you’re set.

Boots

Boots are another wardrobe staple that come in endless varieties. For the cold, Uggs are essential around campus and the ultra mini platform Uggs trend is still going strong. Workwear boots like Blundstones and Timberlands are also popular among Cornellians. Knee-high boots paired with skirts or dresses help keep you warm with more coverage and are also a great way to elevate outfits from day to day.

Hiking or snow boots are pretty practical for Ithaca’s environment. Motorcycle or cowboy boots are some other trends that actually could keep you somewhat warm this winter. Boots are also easily thriftable, with true potential to spice up your look while still being practical for Ithaca.

It’s easy to get into the habit of monotonous outfit formulas by throwing on the same big sweater and pants as winter rolls around.You might not feel like your true style is being showcased. Don’t let the cloudy gray days and 4:30 p.m. sunsets dull your style. A little tinkering here and there along with a trip to the thrift store could help you survive this winter season in style.

Vivien Dobrescu is a first year in the School of Architecture, Art, & Planning. She can be reached at [email protected].