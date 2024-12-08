MULTIMEDIA | Humor Us!, a student sketch comedy group at Cornell, has been keeping campus entertained with original sketches since its founding in 2006. Serving as a creative outlet for students, the organization fosters a vibrant community centered around humor and self-expression. The group holds weekly meetings to brainstorm and refine material for their comedy shows.
Filmed by Andrew Chung, Jessica Yao, Cici Yang, Marian Caballo
Edited by Harini Rajesh
Produced by Andrew Chung, Harini Rajesh, Marian Caballo
Videos courtesy of Melissa Chu
6 hours ago
Multimedia
MULTIMEDIA | Humor Us! Sketch Comedy Spotlight
