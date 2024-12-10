MULTIMEDIA | A Peek Into Anabel’s Grocery

MULTIMEDIA | Anabel’s Grocery, a student-run nonprofit located in Anabel Taylor Hall, is dedicated to providing affordable, fresh groceries sourced locally to the Cornell community. The store offers subsidized prices to students and aims to address food insecurity on campus.

Opened in 2017, Anabel’s Grocery was born out of a response to a 2015 Cornell Perceptions of Undergraduate Life and Student Experiences survey in which 22 percent of students reported skipping meals or lacking enough food due to financial constraints.

Anabel’s store hours are noon – 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday and noon – 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Filmed by Stuti Gupta, Jade Dubuche, Spencer Kim, Marianne Finn, Marian Caballo

Edited by Marian Caballo