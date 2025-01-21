‘Ulysses’: The Intricacy of James Joyce

Buildings constructed out of words, characters made with such complexity that they can jump out the pages and stories so vivid, it feels like one is reading an epic. These words describe James Joyce’s masterpiece Ulysses. Ulysses follows three characters and their daily life over the course of one day, yet, the detailing of that day spans nearly 800 pages. One may wonder, how is it possible for an author to convey just a single day over so many pages? What is so fascinating about our characters that makes them compelling enough to be followed in such a seemingly ordinary journey? These questions result in exploring the beauty and intricacy of James Joyce’s writing.

Joyce has constructed an iconic book which is the front face of literary modernism. Set in 1904 Dublin, Joyce constructs his world with realism, yet his words throughout the chapters are quirky and expansive. What sets Ulysses apart from most novels is its literary construction. Each chapter is set up differently; for instance, one chapter is set up in the form of a stage play. Another is written like a romance novel, and another uses onomatopoeia and alliteration to create a musical rhythm. Other chapters are fully streams of consciousness of the characters, lacking punctuation and moving in erratic form from one thought to the next. This is what makes Ulysses so compelling, and so difficult to read.

Dubbed as one of the most difficult books to understand, Ulysses made a name for itself by breaking modern literary conventions throughout its chapters. It also employs reality to a degree that touches upon taboo subjects of the time, usually provocative topics with sexual innuendos, crude humor and risquè plotlines. In fact, this is what caused the novel to get banned, censored and rewritten in the United States. It was considered too provocative and immodest for its time. It also piles up on allusions and references — the text itself is a treasure trove of references, from medieval historical facts to local slang. There are annotated versions available, and those show just the vast amount of references this book is filled with. Perhaps the most famous and overt allusion is the reference to Homer’s Odyssey.

When examined, Ulysses is the Roman name for Odysseus, the hero of the Odyssey. The book follows the structure of the Odyssey, with the three characters representing Odysseus, his wife Penelope and his son Telemachus. However, the irony is that the plotline is the exact opposite of the Odyssey. The Odyssey spans over a decade, while Ulysses spans twenty-four hours. The Odyssey features a faithful Penelope, whereas Ulysses features a wife who is conducting an affair whilst her husband is away for a mere day. The Odyssey follows epic battles; Ulysses follows an ordinary Irishman’s excursion through Dublin’s city block as he does menial tasks such as attending a funeral and later going to a pub.

Ulysses is truly a masterpiece, and it is a text worth excavating. In fact, it is so provocative that readers have dedicated a day to it, known as Bloomsday, which occurs on June 16 of every year. The intricacy of Joyce has inspired many writers, and his boldness to break conventions both literary and cultural has cemented his legacy in the world of literature. This is why Ulysses is worth reading, even if it may be tough to crack. Any person with a penchant for investigation and limerence for history would enjoy this find. However, even casual readers can take a crack at it and enjoy the drama between the characters and laugh at their comical monologues and crude jokes. The words of James Joyce reconstruct Dublin, and Ulysses is a portal to travel back in time in the lives of these realistic, and humorously ordinary characters. Ulysses truly has something in it for everyone, and is a banned book worth reading.

Asfi Tias is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].