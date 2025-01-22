‘Oyasumi Punpun’: A Window Into Darkness

Growing up, I have had an acquired taste in literature. It was the macabre staples: H.P Lovecraft, Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley and Franz Kafka. These are the authors we are taught to know from a young age and they dive into the human mind, the nature of the unknown and the existence of darkness within our own lives. I did not realize that this acquired taste would lead me into the world of Oyasumi Punpun, a manga that encapsulates all of the themes of darker pieces in a unique format. I was never really a comics or manga fan, but something about this title caught my interest and kept it ever since.

Oyasumi Punpun is a manga series illustrated by Inio Asano. It follows the titular Punpun, a young Japanese boy drawn in the form of a bird. The story explores certain phases of his life, ranging from early childhood to early adulthood. What starts off as a mere happy-go-lucky story soon takes a twisted turn with the flip of each page. From the aforementioned authors, the macabre element is clear — they often deal with supernatural aspects that add and metaphorize the dark elements they try to discuss. However, with Punpun, there is something different: it is real. It is so real, that sometimes the messages feel overt when you begin the journey.

There are no supernatural elements, yet Punpun does not fail to give a glimpse into human darkness through the eyes of our main character. As Punpun traverses through life, we are introduced to his dysfunctional family, abusive mother and other struggles. He navigates difficult relationships through what begins as a childish perspective. Punpun’s family, despite being normal human beings, are depicted as cruel birds. His friends are drawn like normal people and his relationships with them evolve as he grows. By the time Punpun enters young adulthood, most of those relationships have dissipated.

We see Punpun traverse the real world alone. We feel his emotions through the pages as his previously bubbly form grows up with glints of bags under his eyes and a dark atmosphere surrounding him. There are many times when Punpun’s psyche is depicted in a horror-like manner, especially when he struggles with his mental health as his relationships change. We see that he never really grew out of his abusive mother’s shadow, and it translates to how he interacts with the world. There is an emphasis on the little details, the threading work in Asano’s story that makes it so compelling. This ranges from small bits of dialogue that seem insignificant to background characters that later take a much larger role. It feels as if the pages themselves are animated as we are sucked into Punpun’s ever-changing tumultuous world.

I believe Punpun’s journey is worth reading, as he is a character many can relate to despite his specific circumstances. He feels all the emotions we feel when we are downtrodden, happy or lonely. Around this time on campus, it is more important than ever to face our shadows and understand ourselves. It’s a part of growing up — and much like Punpun, we young adults have our own demons and skeletons. Whether it may be yearning for someone like Punpun does for his childhood love or moving out into the adult world and feeling alone or hurting people we love, this manga is one that shows the reader that they are not alone. Even in the greatest times of struggle, you — the reader — are included in Onodera Punpun’s journey as much as he is included in yours.

Inio Asano does a genius job capturing reality and juxtaposing it with Punpun’s inner monologue, feelings and thoughts. This manga tackles the notions of suicide, depression, trauma, love and family. Concepts that are so universal, yet we feel shackled by their burdens. So, what better way to start the overcast of the winter months than to grab the volumes of Oyasumi Punpun, a few kleenexes and our open minds and hearts to delve into the dark yet real life of Onodera Punpun?

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Asfi Tias is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].



