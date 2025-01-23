Cornell Sues AT&T, Verizon in Federal Court for Patent Infringement

In two related lawsuits, Cornell sued AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Tuesday, alleging that the tech giants infringed on two patents relating to Wi-Fi technology developed at the University.

The lawsuits allege that wireless communications technology invented at Cornell to improve signal strength on devices that operate on Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 networks was used in routers and other products sold by the two companies in violation of patents held by the University. The products, which also include tablets and cellphones made by Apple and Google, used techniques patented by the University, the legal filings claim.

In the complaints, Cornell explains that the University received patents in 2010 and 2011 for wireless communications technology invented by Prof. Emeritus Toby Berger, electrical and computer engineering, and Douglas Chan — who was working toward a Ph.D. at the time. Cornell claims that it is the “owner and assignee of the entire right, title, and interest” of the patents.

The University alleges that AT&T and Verizon’s infringement of the patents is “willful” and that as a result, Cornell suffers monetary damages.

The lawsuits seek judgments from the court that the two companies have infringed one or more claims of the patents, must stop selling products and services that conflict with the existing patents and need to pay Cornell for past and supplemental damages associated with selling products and services relating to the technology.

A University spokesperson sent The Sun a statement explaining that the “lawsuits seek to enforce patent rights in Wi-Fi technologies developed at Cornell.”

Representatives from AT&T and Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the cases.