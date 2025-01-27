Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Take Down Brown in Ivy League Thriller

On Saturday afternoon, men’s and women’s swim and dive traveled to Providence, Rhode Island to take on Brown University in their final interleague meet of the season. The meet ended in a thrilling combined victory for the Red, with a score of 152 to 148.

In diving, sophomore Morgan Ogata made a splash, placing second in the three-meter dive and fourth in the one-meter dive. On the men’s side, freshman Max Trovillian placed fourth in both the one-meter and the three-meter events.

Sophomore Erin Dehollander led the charge for women’s swim (2-7), placing first in the 1000-yard freestyle with a blazing time of 10:06.25, and second in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:49.55. Other podium finishes included sophomore Hojung Yoon in the 200-yard backstroke, senior Tori Zhang in the 50-yard freestyle and junior Jungmin Yoon in the 500-yard free.

The team also had strong performances from freshman Min Xu, who placed fourth in the 100-yard back, and Junior Kate Li, who finished fourth in the 100-yard free. The women’s team especially shined in the relays, placing second in both the 200-yard free relay and 200-yard medley relay.

Men’s swim (6-3) reached the podium seventeen times, with a total of eight first-place finishes. The duo of senior Joseph Gurski and junior Jacques Grove dominated the butterfly events, finishing first and second in the 200-yard and 100-yard fly. Gurski lowered his own school record in the 200-yard event with a time of 1:42.90. Rounding out the team’s control of fly events, junior Andrew Lin placed fourth in the 200-yard and fifth in the 100-yard.

“I just keep doing what I do every meet — trying to get as many points for my team as I can,” said Gurski. “I was confident that Jacques [Grove], Andrew [Lin] and I would get the job done.”

Junior Pietro Ubertalli also took to the top of the podium, with first-place finishes in the 200-yard free and 200-yard back. Other event winners included senior Dominic Edwards in the 100-yard free, sophomore Black Conway in the 100-yard back, freshman Josh Toothman in the 50-yard free and sophomore Julian Correa in the 500-yard free.

Despite dominant performances on the men’s and women’s sides, the outcome of the meet came down to the final event: the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay. With the meet on the line, the quartet of Ubertalli, Grove, Edwards and senior Will Taner produced the second-fastest finish in school history with a time of 2:54.36, claiming the victory and blazing past Brown by a full two seconds.

With only two meets remaining before the Ivy League Championships, men’s and women’s swim and dive teams are showing that they are more prepared than ever to compete for the conference title.

“We’ve put in the majority of the work in the pool. We’re absolutely in the best shape of our lives,” senior captain Sebastian Wolff ’TK said. “Now we have to work on fine-tuning our starts, turns and sprint speed.”

The swim and dive teams will have two more opportunities to hone their skills ahead of the Ivy League Championships. The men’s and women’s teams will next travel to Syracuse, New York to take on LeMoyne College on Saturday, Feb. 1.