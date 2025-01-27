Second-Half Surge Propels Men’s Basketball to Victory Against Preseason Favorite Princeton 

Newsletter Signup

After a tough loss to Brown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, men’s basketball (11-6, 3-1 Ivy) secured a crucial victory against Princeton (14-5, 3-1 Ivy) on Saturday night at the historic Jadwin Gymnasium.

Senior guard Nazir Williams and senior forward Guy Ragland Jr. scored career-highs of 28 and 22 points, leading the Red to an 85-76 win over the preseason favorites. Both Cornell and Princeton now closely trail behind conference leader Yale.

The teams set a comfortable pace during the first eight minutes of the first half. Then, Williams and Ragland Jr. found their rhythm, each scoring consistently from beyond the arc and underneath the basket. As Princeton struggled to respond, Cornell’s lead quickly widened to 26-13.

The Red’s security was short-lived. Princeton’s Caden Pierce and Xaivian Lee — a junior who gained national attention last year after declaring for the NBA draft and then withdrawing — increased the game’s pace. The pair secured defensive rebounds, sank three-pointers — shooting 50 percent during the first half — and took advantage of the Red’s late fouls. By the end of the first quarter, the score was 37-36 in favor of Princeton.

Junior guard Cooper Noard contributed to the team’s offense by making two steals in the first half, while junior forward AK Okereke — who ranked third in the team’s scoring for the night with 14 points— played a crucial role.

The teams took turns holding the lead for most of the second period. It wasn’t until the sixteenth minute of the half that the Red extended its lead beyond two points, with consecutive three-pointers from Ragland Jr. A layup by Williams, followed by a series of free throws from Okereke, Ragland Jr. and Williams, propelled the Red to their sixth consecutive win on the road, ending Princeton’s seven-game win streak.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A robust collective effort from upperclassmen, including Williams and Ragland Jr., and underclassmen, such as Okereke and sophomore guard Jake Fiegen — who contributed eight rebounds, two steals and nine points — showcased the team’s comprehensive playmaking style and strong chemistry.

This weekend, the team returns to Newman Arena to face Dartmouth at 7 p.m. on Friday and Harvard at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will also be broadcast on ESPN+.