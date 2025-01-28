Cornell Lion Dance is ‘Fortunately’ Performing on Jan. 31 and Beyond to Celebrate Lunar New Year

The Chinese art of Lion dance has spread good fortune for centuries, and as the Lunar New Year approaches, Lion Dance at Cornell brings a piece of that festivity to the Cornell community.

Lion dance dates back to the third century B.C.E., when groups of martial artists would travel from village to village and perform to spread good fortune and ward off evil spirits, according to CLD Senior Advisor, Nelson Fang ’25. Today, Lion dance performers across the world travel to venues and events spreading luck to all.

Cornell Lion Dance was founded in 2015. People with any level of experience are welcome to join the group without an audition process. Since its founding, Cornell Lion Dance has performed for several on-campus organizations, including the Chinese Student Association.

Cornell Lion Dance performances combine instrumental music with traditional Lion dance, in which two or more people maneuver the head and body of a colorfully vibrant costume. The dance mimics the movements of a lion. Cornell Lion Dance typically handles two lions in its performances, accompanied by drums, cymbals and gongs.

The group consists of over 20 students who mix live music and dance at performances on and off campus. While gearing up for the upcoming Intercollegiate Lion Dance Competition, Cornell Lion Dance is ringing in Lunar New Year with an active performance schedule.

Courtesy of Cornell Lion Dance

“This time of year is really busy for us because it’s Chinese New Year,” said Vivian Liu ’26, co-president of Cornell Lion Dance. The group often performs multiple times a week on campus and beyond during the Lunar New Year season, which begins in 2025 on Jan. 29.

The group is performing as soon as Jan. 31 at the Cornell Chinese Students and Scholar Association’s Spring Festival Gala in Bailey Hall. They will also be showcasing their routines at Cayuga Climbs’ Lunar New Year Party on Feb. 7.

The group has also been invited to perform within the local community including at the Tompkins County Public Library on Feb. 1.

Cornell Lion Dance is not limited to just Ithaca — in 2023, the group was invited to perform at a Rochester wedding.

“A lot of people want good fortune for their marriages,” Liu said, reflecting on the event.

Courtesy of Cornell Lion Dance

Beyond event performances, Cornell Lion Dance has also performed at parades. In 2022, the group performed alongside the Cornell band, cheer and dance teams in the Sy Katz ’31 Parade — a New York City celebration of Cornell football when the team plays on Columbia University’s field.

In addition to performance invitations, Cornell Lion Dance attends the Intercollegiate Lion Dance Competition to contend with multiple collegiate lion dance groups every spring. This will be the first year that Cornell is hosting this competition, and it will be held at Barton Hall on March 30. Tickets to watch will be free.

Liu hopes that although the competition is scheduled for Cornell’s spring break, people will come and support their performance.

“A lot of people don’t know what Lion dance is — we’re bringing that level of cultural awareness to people along with some joy and fun,” Liu said.

Courtesy of Cornell Lion Dance

Liu and Fang both shared that they receive performance requests on social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook. They encourage students, alumni and the local community to reach out to them, as the group would love to perform and spread the lion’s good fortune to others.

Cornell Lion Dance’s influence on campus transcends entertainment. Liu said that “being a source of joy” for people is the group’s main goal.

“Every time I go inside a lion head, I’m able to surprise [people] and make them all fascinated and be put in awe — I think that’s what continues to inspire me to be doing it,” Fang said.