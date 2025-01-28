SUNBURSTS | Rivalry Weekend

The men’s ice hockey team faced Harvard and Dartmouth in front of sold-out crowds at Lynah Rink.

SOLD OUT | Lynah Rink was packed for Friday night’s rivalry game against the Harvard Crimson, which Cornell won 4-1. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

FISHY BUSINESS | A longstanding tradition at Lynah Rink continued on Friday night as students and townies alike threw fish when the Harvard Crimson took the ice. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

FISH OUT OF WATER | A lonely fish didn’t make it over the glass barriers and laid on the ground throughout the match. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

BEARY FISHY | Touchdown holds a fish, sporting his Big Red spirit. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

GONE (ICE) FISHING | Forward Dalton Bancroft ’26 attempts to score on Harvard’s goaltender. The Lynah Faithful watched intently, some even dressed as the infamous fish. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

WHAT THE PUCK | Forward Sullivan Mack ‘25 vies for control over the puck. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

GOOOOALLLLL | Forward Ryan Walsh ‘27 scores the second goal in six seconds as Dalton Bancroft ‘26 celebrates in the foreground. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

CHECK PLEASE! | Student fans are taken by surprise by a hard check on Dalton Bancroft ’26. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

SEE YA | Fans taunt a Harvard player after being sent to the penalty box. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

SAFETY SCHOOL | After the third goal scored by forward Nick Desantis ‘26, the Lynah Faithful teased The Crimson by chanting “Safety School,” among other creative nicknames. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

HARD-HITTING PHOTOJOURNALISM | After a particularly hard deck, defenseman Jack O’Brien ’26 lays on the ground, to the surprise of the referee and onlookers. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

FACE-OFF | Forward Tyler Catalano ’27 prepares for a face-off in Cornell’s offensive zone. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

WINNING TEAM | The Lynah Faithful never fail to cheer on the Big Red after a goal scored. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

LOSING TEAM | At the end of the game, The Crimson ultimately fell to the Big Red 4-1. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

BORING | Students hold up newspapers while the Dartmouth men’s hockey team’s starting line is announced prior to Saturday night’s game. (Timmy Xi/Sun Staff Photographer)

RAISE YOUR STICKS | George Fegaras ’27, Michael Suda ’25, Ondrej Psenicka ’25 and Nick DeSantis ’26 celebrate after Fegaras’s goal, which was the sole tally of the men’s ice hockey game against Dartmouth. (Timmy Xi/Sun Staff Photographer)

