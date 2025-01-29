Three Men Arrested in Ithaca After Search Warrant for Narcotics Trafficking Investigation

Three men were arrested in Ithaca during an executed search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday.



During the execution of the warrant, police found narcotics, drug paraphernalia and an illegally possessed dagger on the scene according to an Ithaca Police Department media release.



The search warrant was executed at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 118 East Green St. by the Ithaca Tompkins Specialized Response Team — a group of IPD Officers and Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies.



In response to police findings, 23-year-old Anthony Teutonico Jr. and 20-year-old Kevin Krise were both taken into custody and transported to the Ithaca Police Department.



41-year-old Benjamin Sturdivant was apprehended during the search warrant for having active bench warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and harassment in the second degree. A court issues a bench warrant when an individual fails to comply with court procedure such as when an individual fails to appear in court.



Teutonico Jr. was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and for criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. After arraignment in Ithaca City Court, Teutonico Jr. was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.



Krise was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.



Sturdivant was placed in custody and brought to Ithaca City Court. Following being arraigned in Ithaca City Court, Krise was released on his own recognizance — which is when an individual is released without bond by agreeing to appear on their court date.



