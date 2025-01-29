‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ and Tech Overreliance

Aardman Animations exists today as one of the only animation companies specializing in stop-motion animation. Though lacking many of the resources major animation studios possess, Aardman has created an impressive library of renowned claymation films, such as the Chicken Run series and the Shaun the Sheep series. Last month, the studio released Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the second feature film entry in the beloved Wallace & Gromit series. The film masterfully addresses complex modern topics such as smart home technology, artificial intelligence and law enforcement agencies while staying true to the series’s semi-retro style and elaborate usage of visual comedy.

The film acts as a successor to Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, a 1993 short film with a comical plotline hilariously unrelated to its “sequel,” featuring a villainous penguin called Feathers McGraw trying to steal a diamond. Wallace and Gromit are the heroes of the first film; however, Vengeance Most Fowl goes for a different approach by highlighting problems in Wallace’s behavior completely unrelated to external factors or a villain. Wallace’s obsession with creating smart home technology leaves him unable to do basic things like prepare breakfast or dress himself. Gromit also needs to operate said technology in order for it to tend to Wallace’s needs, putting unnecessary stress on himself while Wallace continuously ignores his needs. This is most emblematic when Wallace invents a machine that pets Gromit for him, severing one of the most loving aspects of the duo’s relationship.

Having established several criticisms of overreliance on smart home technology, the film switches focus to the emergence of artificial intelligence. Unlike other films that focus on the dangers of artificial intelligence, Vengeance Most Fowl takes a much more nuanced approach. After Wallace unveils an AI-assisted lawn gnome robot named Norbot to assist Gromit with his chores in the garden, Norbot ends up rearranging the garden’s layout, leaving it far less cozy than before. The change in the garden aesthetic addresses criticisms regarding AI-generated art. Though AI-generated art can be very impressive and elaborate, overvaluing and overusing said art discredits the uniqueness and passion of human creativity. This point feels even more personal coming from an animation studio, one of the entities most threatened by the possibility of an AI art takeover.

Vengeance Most Fowl also demonstrates the potential power of AI and the danger of that potential when in the wrong hands. Though imprisoned, McGraw uses his ingenuity to gain control of Norbot. He then makes an army of Norbots that have the power to break him out of prison. In this manner, Vengeance Most Fowl offers a refreshing take on evil AI-powered technology. The Norbots do not operate in villainous ways due to an envy of humanity or gained sentience, but rather due to a deliberate reprogramming on behalf of a villainous actor. Despite these criticisms of AI, the film ultimately does not condemn the use of the technology in all circumstances. The Norbots, after being restored to their usual programming, serve a vital role in helping Wallace and Gromit save a diamond from another one of McGraw’s theft attempts. Additionally, the final scene of the film depicts the Norbots safely working on some parts of the garden, which has been restored to Gromit’s style. These details convey that AI can have useful applications — however, overreliance can have disastrous consequences.

Throughout the story, Wallace and Gromit have several interactions with police officers that subtly criticize aspects of law enforcement agencies throughout the world. The police chief of the local area proves himself to be utterly incompetent, being more concerned with his image than effectively preventing crime. Police are depicted handling evidence irresponsibly, using a battering ram to enter Wallace and Gromit’s home despite their compliance and ignoring vital evidence related to crimes in the area.

Apart from the main theme of the possible issues surrounding technological advancements and criticisms of law enforcement agencies, Vengeance Most Fowl presents refreshing and comedic visuals that stand apart from today’s industry trend. The film uses striking lighting and occasionally incorporates computer-generated imagery for sequences involving technology and complicated settings. The animation team successfully used CGI as a tool rather than as a crutch, allowing the claymation figures and physical models to remain in the spotlight of viewer’s minds, delivering an unparalleled film experience. Overall, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl presents a stunning viewing experience with salient social commentary to be interpreted by the moviegoer. One can only hope that Aardman continues to create unique and beautiful claymation content for years to come.

Matthew Rentezelas is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].

