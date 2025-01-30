ICE Agents Carry Out Arrest in Ithaca

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 27-year-old Jesus Romero-Hernandez in downtown Ithaca on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Romero-Hernandez, a Mexican citizen, was charged in a federal criminal complaint issued on Jan. 8, 2024, for illegally re-entering the United States after a prior removal.

According to The Ithaca Voice, inmate records indicate that Romero-Hernandez had been held at the Tompkins County Jail since Sept. 28, 2023, over New York State third-degree assault charges. However, his charges were resolved on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time he had already spent in the county jail.

Since he was in the custody of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office at the time, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations sent a copy of the federal arrest warrant to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, according to the DOJ statement.

The DOJ wrote that the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office “refused to honor the federal arrest warrant” by releasing Romero-Hernandez before ICE-ERO arrived to bring him to federal court in Syracuse where he would be arraigned on the federal criminal complaint.

“The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office in Ithaca, NY, a self-described sanctuary city, appears to have failed to honor a valid federal arrest warrant for a criminal alien with an assault conviction,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove wrote in the DOJ press release. “Yesterday, despite the warrant, a defendant with no legal status and a history of violence was released into the community.”

As a sanctuary city, the Ithaca Police Department operates under stringent regulations on how they can respond to federal requests relating to undocumented individuals residing in the city.

ICE-ERO carried out the arrest with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the DOJ statement. New York State Police Troop C wrote in a statement to The Sun that they were “an assisting agency” in the arrest but said they would not answer further questions as they were not the lead agency in the investigation.

In a statement acquired by The Sun, city officials stated that the local police forces did not cooperate with the investigation because of Ithaca’s status as a sanctuary city.

“The City of Ithaca has been made aware that federal law enforcement conducted operations in Ithaca today in connection with federal warrants,” the statement read. “The Ithaca Police Department adhered to all relevant City policies, including Ithaca’s Sanctuary City policy (Article VI of Chapter 215 of the Ithaca City Code), in consultation with the City Attorney and City Manager’s office.”

Ithaca passed sanctuary city legislation on Feb. 1, 2017. The Common Council reaffirmed its commitment to its status and duties as a sanctuary city on Jan. 22.

A spokesperson for the University wrote to The Sun that the University remains committed to supporting all community members. However, they did not answer whether or not ICE agents would be permitted on campus.

“Cornell remains committed to continuing its support of all members of the university community. We will comply with university policy and federal law regarding the protection of sensitive personal information,” the statement read.

The Ithaca arrest follows a series of immigration raids across the country where thousands of migrants have been arrested, 11 days into President Donald Trump’s second term.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate actions that endanger law enforcement and make their jobs harder than they already are,” Bove said. “We will use every tool at our disposal to prevent sanctuary city policies from impeding and obstructing lawful federal operations designed to make America safe again and end the national crisis arising from four years of failed immigration policy.”