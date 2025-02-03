Gymnastics Celebrates Seven Seniors and Season Highs

Cornell Gymnastics celebrated its seven seniors with season-best performances during Sunday’s senior day meet against the University of Pennsylvania at Newman Arena.

The Red honored its class of 2025: seniors Sydney Beers, Savannah Kokaly, Laura MacKenzie, Kate Michelini, Maddie Sakalosky, Anthea Spirko and Maddie Wolf.

“Collectively they’ve helped us reach some of our best scores, and individually they’ve contributed as leaders on the team with their attitude and work ethic in the gym,” said head coach Melanie Hall. “They are a really special group.”

Although the Red fell to the Quakers 193.400 to 194.750, Cornell grabbed multiple event titles. Beers split the vault title with Penn’s Jordan Barrow, earning a season-best of 9.825 points. Beers also placed second in the all-around results category with 38.850 points.

As a consistently high scorer and team captain, Beers’ motivation has played a pivotal role in the Red’s success.

“Some people lead by example and some people lead by the things they say,” Hall said. “[Beers] is unique because she leads by both of those things. Since her freshman year she continues to be a leader.”

On the beam, junior Mikayla Burton recorded a top score of 9.800 for the Red. Beers and sophomore Avery Byun tied for second with scores of 9.675.

On uneven bars, the Red struggled to match Penn’s top five athletes, all of which had scores of 9.725 or more.

Cornell continues to shine on the floor, where they had an overall score of 49.000. The floor has been the Red’s highest-scoring event in each meet this season, with its lowest cumulative floor score being 48.575 and highest score being 49.125.

Beer’s floor routine earned her a score of 9.850. Junior Michaela DeFrancisco and sophomore Addy Rothstein recorded scores of 9.800 each, tying for fifth place.

“I think the floor is where we show off our personalities and have fun,” Hall said. “They really play to the crowd and bring the energy.”

Looking forward, Beers says the team’s main goal is to “keep rising” and face each challenge with poise and confidence.

“Our team this year is the best it has looked in all the years I’ve been here,” Beers said. “At the Ivy [Classic] we want to have the best meet possible, hit every event and have fun.”

Hosting the Ivy Classic in Helen Newman Arena will be historic for the Red as they celebrate 50 years of Cornell gymnastics. The championship will include Brown University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, and it will take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Before then, Newman Arena will first house the Empire State Collegiate Championship on Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. Colleges in attendance will include the State University of New York Brockport, SUNY Cortland, Ithaca College, Long Island University and Utica University, with coverage of the event available on ESPN+.