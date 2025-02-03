Reading Kristin Hannah

For book lovers like myself, winter break was the perfect time to cozy up with a novel and relax while avoiding the cold. Although I tend to stick to my favorite genres of fantasy and romance, I decided to branch out over break. I had heard of Kristin Hannah online recently and was intrigued to see what her books had to offer. I picked up four of her historical fiction works and surprisingly grew to love her writing as well as the genre. I devoured each read and moved onto the next with rapid speed.

I began with arguably her most famous book, The Nightingale, which was published in 2015. This novel follows the story of two sisters living in France during World War II. An objectively heartbreaking read, it was so thoroughly engaging that I finished the book in two days — only stopping to re-immerse myself in reality when I needed a break from the world of the main characters. I don’t typically read sad storylines, but this book felt meaningful and contained great emotional depth. Both sisters have such strength of character and feminine power that I could not help but connect with them and see them as real individuals, which to me is the ultimate sign of a good book.

After the resounding success with The Nightingale, I moved on to Hannah’s February 2024 novel, The Women. Another story of women’s perseverance, this novel follows a Vietnam War nurse named Frankie during and after the war. I was astonished by this story as it unveils the blatant sexism women with such a role faced and how little they were recognized for their work. This novel features another strong and resilient main character who also happens to deal with mental health issues. Hannah did an excellent job at shining a light on women in the Vietnam War and the unique hardships they faced. I particularly enjoyed her ability to weave in everyday themes such as heartbreak and friendship in that setting. Yet again, the characters felt imperfect and so real in a way that I was beginning to recognize the uniqueness of Hannah’s writing.

Now fully invested in her historical fiction, I then immersed myself in The Great Alone published in 2017. This book follows a young girl, Leni, as she moves to Alaska with her parents. Her father is a Vietnam War veteran dealing with post traumatic stress disorder, which impacts her parents’ increasingly toxic relationship. Although disturbingly raw at times, this was another five-star read as I became captivated by Leni’s journey to escape the grasp of her father’s mental illness and chart her own path. My favorite element of this book was the Alaskan setting. I love the outdoors and Hannah does an excellent job of describing both the beauty and harshness of the Alaskan wilderness. While it does not have a perfectly happy ending, this book was still satisfying as it focused on unconditional love in all forms.

The final book I enjoyed from Hannah over the break was the 2021 novel The Four Winds. This story was about a mother and her two children living on the Great Plains during the Great Depression. While it was my least favorite of the four books because the plot was a bit repetitive in the trials the family faced, it still told a meaningful story about the strength of a mother’s love. The main character Elsa was definitely unlikable at the beginning of the book, but I believe that was a purposeful touch to highlight the imperfection of all people as she matures throughout the story. The historical elements of this book were done beautifully and I remained engaged in the storyline, even as someone who has never really appreciated reading historical fiction.

I do not consider myself a historical fiction convert, however, I still recommend picking up Hannah’s work. She is excellent at highlighting important historical moments and social issues while telling stories of female power and strength. This was the aspect I most appreciated from her novels as lots of historical fiction works tend to focus more on the stories of men. She offers her readers a distinct and even revolutionary viewpoint that they may not get in similar reads. Reading these books also increased my confidence in exploring new genres and I recommend you do the same. You may surprise yourself and discover some new favorites!

Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].