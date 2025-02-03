Sunny Playlist for Studying in

Sometimes we need to motivate ourselves when studying. Here’s music I like to listen to in the background to focus, even with my limited attention span in a new playlist to start off the semester.

Everyone remembers the profound sense of wonder they had as a child. This song is perfect for those nostalgic moments. Genesis- the beginning. A start of the new year, new me, new semester and new things to learn.

I always used to wonder if anyone was with me, and understood me, feeling deeply isolated when I first immigrated to the U.S. without knowing the language or the culture. This piece of music calms me, because it makes me feel like someone is here with me, and I am not alone.

This song brings me a sense of finality, especially amid finals week (lol). Perhaps this is no time for epilogues. We still have a lot to learn, after all, the semester is just starting.

Eventually, when you stare at the night sky long enough, the stars will stare back at you. It can feel like the weight of the universe is upon you, like you’re trying to search for something far, far beyond you.

Perfect song to have an existential crisis when you’re stressing over homework and exams.

I JUST WANT TO CRY IN PEACE, OK???

I’m stuck on a physics problem. What do I do in response? Brood to this music, thinking I look cool like a dark Dostoevsky character while actually looking like a funny-looking, stressed squirrel who is not very right in the head.

For a hopeless romantic (delulu) imagining what could’ve been with someone they’re crushing on.

“You gotta be the first to run.”

I’m running from the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of breaking my heart, they’re going to break my piggy bank. Are you committing tax fraud? Perfect! This song is for you.

You can wear a trash bag and still feel hot when listening to this song. Walk like a model across the campus. Slay.

Claire Choi is a freshman in the College of Architecture, Art and Planning. She can be reached at [email protected].