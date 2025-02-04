Men’s Swim and Dive Caps Off Dual Meet Season with 12 Event Wins Against LeMoyne

Men’s swim and dive finished its dual meet season on a high note, securing a dominant 174-115 victory over LeMoyne on Saturday evening at Nottingham High School. The Red claimed first place in 12 events, using the meet as both a competitive challenge and a final tune-up before heading into championship season.

Senior Joseph Gurski played a key role in the team’s success, anchoring the 400-yard medley relay alongside junior Jacquez Grove, sophomore Connor Brown, and junior Andrew Lin, finishing in 3:22.89. Gurski also stepped outside of his usual butterfly events to claim a first-place finish in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:40.77.

“My mindset going into this meet was to have fun with these races,” Gurski said. “I don’t have the opportunity to swim freestyle races too often because I specialize in butterfly, but it was exciting to change it up for our last dual meet. A lot of our swimmers were also swimming events they wouldn’t normally swim in, which made it fun to see my teammates surprise themselves.”

Among other standout performances, freshman Max Reis-Trovillion dominated in diving, winning the 3-meter event with 330.50 points and the 1-meter with 320.30 points. Sophomore Julian Correa secured a decisive victory in the 1650-yard free (15:40.05), while senior Sebastian Wolff and freshman Alex Miao led the way in the 100-yard fly, finishing first and second respectively.

With the championship season approaching, Gurski emphasized the importance of refining technique and maintaining the team’s momentum.

“Getting down to the end of the season, I want to fine-tune some details in my fly so that I can execute specific details at the Ivy League Championships,” Gurski said. “For the team, it’s important that we stay healthy throughout this month so that we give ourselves the best shot to reach our end-of-the-season goals.”

Even with many swimmers competing outside their usual events, Cornell executed at a high level.

“Since we didn’t swim our usual events, it’s difficult to compare where we are at to previous meets,” Gurski added. “But I believe we swam this meet just how we planned—winning our races and having fun!”

With the dual meet season now behind them, the Red turn their focus toward championship season, where they will look to build on their success at the Ivy League Championships.