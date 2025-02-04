SUNBURSTS | Locked-In

As prelim season looms, students take advantage of the numerous diverse libraries, study halls, and improvised study spots at Cornell.



LOCKED IN | In the Duffield Atrium, engineering students study together. (Matthew Korniczky / Sun Staff Photographer)

DOWN TO BUSINESS | Students in the Sage Hall business library can enjoy the view of Feeney Way. (Matthew Korniczky / Sun Staff Photographer)

STRAIGHT UP STUDYIN’ | Students work and relax in Willard Straight Hall. (Karlie McGann / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

ON THE UP | Cornellians collaborate together in Upson Hall. (Karlie McGann / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

OLYMPIC EFFORT| Another popular spot is theTemple of Zeus, where students socialize, coffee chat, and work amongst Greek statues🗿. (Karlie McGann / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

GATEWAY TO KNOWLEDGE | Gates Hall, home of computer and information science, is a place for students to find a quiet spot. (Karlie McGann / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

SNOW PLAZA | Students take a break from studying to walk through the snow on Ho Plaza. (Karlie McGann / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

ROUTE 51 | Students wait outside Statler Hotel after classes, hoping to make it home in time to beat the snow. (Matthew Korniczky / Sun Staff Photographer)

