Bad Bunny and the Paradox of Puerto Rican Visibility

Anyone who listens to Bad Bunny knows his music is inherently political. He’s argued in previous interviews that his intentions often don’t start out that way, but rather the emotions he describes in his songs are inherently shaped by the plights of his home island, Puerto Rico. This process yields his familiar songs that closely resemble love letters to the Caribbean nation.

His newest album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” puertorriqueño or boricua slang for the phrase “I should have taken more photos,” is no exception. The compilation gained attention for being what many called his most Puerto Rican album yet, which is no small feat for the artist whose discography is defined by its boricua influence. From upbeat, salsa-inspired love songs to dembow beats to the more mournful ending tracks, the album is exceptionally versatile. This not only facilitates an enjoyable listening experience, but drives home his message — the importance of preserving all facets of Puerto Rican culture and history through art.

The island’s relationship with America is deeply rooted in racism and discrimination. Since Spain ceded the nation to the United States during the Spanish-American War almost 150 years ago, things haven’t changed significantly. Boricuas in this modern U.S. territory still lack Congressional representation and Americans who relocate to the island tend to have a higher quality of life than the natives. At best, Puerto Rico’s ambiguous political position is unsustainable and unfair.

Bad Bunny’s art is an attempt at raising awareness about and rectifying these injustices. He unflinchingly sings about the ongoing gentrification in places like Rincón, aptly nicknamed Gringcón and the island’s capital, San Juan. At the root of this issue are American gringos who move to the island to avoid paying taxes and otherwise leech off the natural beauty and cheap lifestyle. As a result, native boricuas are displaced, public beaches are privatized and the culture is white-washed. If the trend continues, it is very likely that Puerto Rico will soon resemble nothing more than the average American state, with a predominantly white population and the erasure of an entire cultural history.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” plainly states these harsh realities, and while some empathetic individuals are taking Bad Bunny’s message to heart, others are cherry-picking lyrics and album aesthetics to justify moving to or visiting the island. In fact, the beauty of his music and the passionate media response from boricuas is destined to propagate the very issues the album dissects. The more attention Puerto Rico receives, the more people it will attract. A further contributor to this issue is the 21-show musical residency Bad Bunny announced for this summer, located on his home island. While the first nine of these concerts have been restricted exclusively to Puerto Rican locals, the rest are open to the international public. Although this will inevitably boost the artistic economy, tourists will flock to the island and perpetuate its gentrification by utilizing services owned by tax-hating Americans.

It is in moments like these I am reminded of how imperative it is that Caribbean culture is preserved. The island cluster has grappled with cultural bereavement since the origin of Triangular Trade, and although the modern customs of places like the Dominican Republic or Cuba are beautiful, they are a convoluted mix of Indigenous practices and those forced upon them by their oppressors. So much of native Caribbean culture has already been lost to its imperialistic history. Beyond gentrification and lack of self-governance, the influx of white foreigners has impacted language and cultural demographics on the island. This modern colonization that’s occurring in Puerto Rico threatens the threadbare memories and traditions that are left. For non-Spanish speakers, let it be known that “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” serves to recognize this danger. The memories and images boricuas are sharing as a reaction to the album are alluring, but they are not an invitation to the island. So next time you’re planning your spring break trip, look for a destination with less to lose.

Mia Roman-Wilson is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].