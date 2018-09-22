Football Misses Opportunities, Comes Up Short to Yale on Homecoming

This post will be updated.

As much as Cornell football places the weekly focus solely on its own preparations and execution, there’s no question the team was salivating at the chance for a rematch with Yale, in front of a Homecoming crowd, no less.

The chance to make a statement in front of the biggest crowd of the year against the reigning champs and preseason No. 1 Yale and the team responsible for Cornell’s most demoralizing loss last year was as attractive a Homecoming matchup as it gets.

“Coaches, players — we lost some nights of sleep over what happened last year,” was how junior defensive lineman Jordan Landsman reflected on last year’s 49-24 thrashing at the hands of Yale.

While Cornell made the matchup interesting, the Bulldogs ultimately reaffirmed their status as the league’s best, pulling away for the 30-24 victory.

The damage wasn’t done by Yale’s reigning Ivy Rookie of the Year Zane Dudek, who mustered only 33 yards on the day despite two rushing touchdowns of five yards or less. Rather, it was the combination of quarterback Kurt Rawlings and traditional backup running back Spencer Alston alongside a Cornell defense that couldn’t keep from shooting itself in the foot.

On the offensive side, a Cornell passing offense that saw a lackluster premiere in the season-opening loss to Delaware didn’t give a much better showing against Yale. The Red racked up only 78 passing yards in the first half — 164 in the game — 58 of which were on a catch-and-run touchdown via sophomore running back Harold Coles.

An exciting first quarter saw Dudek and Coles trade touchdowns — the former gave the Bulldogs a lead on Yale’s first series before Coles’ 40-yard run knotted the contest at seven apiece. Coles’ 58-yard catch and run from Banks near the end of the quarter tied the game at 14.

Yale took a 17-14 lead into halftime and added a pair of field goals in the third quarter to take a 23-14 lead. Junior quarterback Mike Catanese, who saw several snaps under center, brought the Red within two early in the fourth with a 24-yard rushing score, but Alston answered back with a touchdown to put the game out of reach with 3:14 left, giving the Bulldogs a 30-21 lead, cut into only a bit by a 42-yard field goal from junior Nickolas Null.

Check back later for a full recap from Schoellkopf.