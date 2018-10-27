Football Embarrassed by Princeton, All But Falls Out of Ivy Title Race

This post will be updated.

A year after Cornell football stormed into Princeton to earn an upset victory, the Red had no such luck Saturday, becoming the latest victim of an obliteration at the hands of the Tigers.

No. 17 Princeton proved why it was undefeated and nationally ranked in a 66-0 slaughter of Cornell on Saturday. It was a blowout that was long over long before halftime and, in handing the Red its second conference loss of the season, essentially ends Cornell’s Ivy title hopes. A two-loss team hasn’t won the Ancient Eight since 1982.

The Tigers scored three first-quarter touchdowns to go up 21-0 and added three touchdowns and a field goal before halftime to hand Cornell a 45-0 deficit. Another touchdown in the third quarter extended Princeton’s lead to 52 and one-upped the 56-7 thrashing the Tigers handed Cornell just two years ago. A last-minute touchdown helped Princeton tie its largest margin of victory in program history.

Senior quarterback Dalton Banks threw interceptions on three of the Red’s first four drives — and four total first-half picks — giving good field possession to Tigers star quarterback John Lovett and the high-flying Princeton offense. Banks entered the game having thrown three interceptions on the season but doubled that total in just one quarter on Saturday.

Lovett threw for 133 yards and rushed for 159 before being lifted for a backup in the third quarter. Princeton running back Charlie Volker had three one-yard touchdown runs in the first half. In total, the Tigers racked up 358 rushing yards.

Sophomore Richie Kenney, along with senior running back J.D. PicKell, lined up under center for Cornell for the majority of the second half, and the Cornell offense continues to be unaided by junior quarterback and sparkplug Mike Catanese still out with an ankle injury.

Cornell came out first looking like it might make it a game, driving into Princeton territory on the opening drive. On 4th-and-10, Banks threw his first of three interceptions as the Red opted to keep the offense on the field.

The Red’s offense could never get its footing after the first interception. Cornell entered the Princeton red zone just once, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call on senior tight end Oscar Boochever brought the ball back 15 yards, and Cornell never got back within striking distance of the Tigers.

The Red’s offense was 0-for-4 on fourth down and 5-for-14 on third down, compared to Princeton’s 2-for-2 and 9-for-13 marks.

Cornell had four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the contest.

With the win, Princeton, 4-0 in league play, will meet 3-0 Dartmouth, currently leading Harvard in the fourth quarter, next week in a game likely to determine the conference champion.

Cornell hosts rival Penn on Friday night under the lights of Schoellkopf.

