Winning Ivy Season Eludes Football Once Again in Loss to Dartmouth

Despite entering Saturday’s clash against Dartmouth riding two consecutive losses to Ivy League foes that quickly eradicated any title hopes, Cornell football believed it had the moxie and depth to salvage a winning record in league play.

Thirteen years have come and passed since the Red last brought home a winning league record, but no confidence nor desire to end that skid could overcome a Dartmouth team that quickly elevated itself among the best in the Ancient Eight. With a 35-24 loss to the Green on Senior Day, Cornell’s record within the Ancient Eight now sits at 2-4, making next weekend’s finale at Columbia nothing more than the potential for a moral victory over a rival to close out the season.

A moral victory of sorts came against Dartmouth, too, as 24 points the most the No. 7 Dartmouth defense has allowed in a single game this season.

Despite the loss, for a brief period, play by Cornell’s seniors — the last class to endure the consecutive 1-9 seasons 2014-15 — helped make it a close game against one of the top defenses in the FCS. The Green sprinted out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter before a 17-point second quarter from Cornell made the deficit just four at the half.

Ultimately, however, the Green showcased why it’s placed among the top of the Ivy League and locked down to outscore Cornell in the second half, 14-7, to run away with the victory.

Dartmouth’s offense came in bursts, powered by the two-headed quarterback attack of Derek Kyler and Jared Gerbino. Gerbino was the spark plug for the Green offense, using his feet for over 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, both of which came in the third quarter lead-padding.

Sophomore running back Harold Coles had both of Cornell’s touchdowns in the second quarter, including a nice 21-yard catch and run. Senior quarterback Dalton Banks was 17-of-23 passing in the first half.

Senior wide receiver made a great 31-yard catch to set up his touchdown catch a few plays later, but the score that pulled the Red within 11 was too little, too late.

The Red takes on Columbia in New York City next Saturday.

