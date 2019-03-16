Men’s Hockey Gets Response It Needs to Force Deciding Game 3 Against Union

This post will be updated.

Cornell men’s hockey head coach Mike Schafer ’86 is never one to mince words in the public sphere, and Friday night was no exception.

After seeing game one of the ECAC Quarterfinals stolen by Union, the head coach called out his top forwards who lined up against those of the Dutchmen — all three Union goals Friday came from its top-six forwards — but just 1:21 into Saturday’s do-or-die game two, the bench boss got the response he wanted from the players he criticized.

And then 42 seconds later, he got another response.

With their team’s backs against the wall, sophomore forward Brenden Locke and senior forward and captain Mitch Vanderlaan needed just 2:02 to propel to Cornell to a multi-goal lead in game two — a lead never threatened as the Red won,4-0, behind a shutout from sophomore goalie Matt Galajda to force a deciding game three on Sunday afternoon.

Cornell was stymied time and time again by Union goalie Daron Hanson on Friday, seeing just two of its 32 shots find the net compared to three of the Dutchmen’s 16. But after the early barrage, later extended by the first tallies of the year by both junior forward Noah Bauld and sophomore defenseman Alex Green, Galajda had to make just 15 total saves en route to the second postseason shutout of his career.

Schafer was also critical of the three video replays that forced Friday’s game to take over two hours and 30 minutes. But if it’s a quicker pace of play he wants, Saturday he didn’t get his wish thanks to the myriad of post-whistle skirmishes that took place between two teams fighting to keep their seasons alive.

Whistle after whistle resulted in one Cornell and Union skater or another seeing a glove plow into to their facemask and, more often than not, their bodies slamming to the ice.

But Cornell will take the bloodshed if it means the 2018-19 season lives on.

Check back later for a full recap from Lynah.