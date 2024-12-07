POGGI | Blame The Rapists

In a recent editorial, The Cornell Daily Sun’s Editorial Board (to whom I report) asserted that the problem of sexual assault stems from “misogynistic, hierarchical organizations that are themselves rotten to the core.” While systemic issues undeniably contribute to sexual violence, framing these systems as a primary cause oversimplifies the problem. This approach shifts the focus away from the true culprits: the rapists and assaulters. Using a recent traumatic event to make sweeping condemnations of organizations distracts from the accountability of individuals and undermines efforts to address the root cause of these heinous acts.

Titling an editorial “Ban the Frats” in response to a sexual assault incident risks overshadowing the crime itself with a broader ideological debate. This approach weaponizes a traumatic experience rather than addressing the specific issue at hand. There should be room to discuss the failures of Greek life and the inherent problems it poses. But I am disappointed in this organization’s firstline approach to be a blanket condemnation of the fraternity system, omitting nuance in discussing multicultural or historically black fraternities. Leveraging such tragedies to advance an agenda, however well-intentioned, is a disservice to victims and undermines the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.

It also further promotes an idea of an “us” and “them,” those in Greek life who are complicit in rape culture and those who are not. The reality is that we all have a part to play. While we must critique and reform systems that enable such atrocities, we must not see rape culture as an exogenous issue.

As someone who is part of the 11 percent of students who have experienced nonconsensual sexual conduct since entering Cornell, I feel that responsibility lies with individuals, not solely the systems they navigate. Organizations like frats and athletic teams amplify risks or serve as catalysts, but the root of the problem remains the actions of the perpetrators themselves. Without addressing individual accountability, any systemic change will fall short of meaningful impact.

The 2023 Sexual Misconduct Report reveals that 16.6 percent and 3.7 percent of victims reported nonconsensual sexual conduct occurring in fraternity houses and annexes respectively, compared to 24 percent in residence halls and 21.2 percent in off-campus housing. These statistics do not tell the whole story, but with around 30 percent of the student body in Greek life, they challenge the narrative that fraternities are the primary enablers of sexual assault. Regardless, until all those percentages are zero, we all have work to do.

Of course, exceptions exist. In cases where victims haven’t reported assaults, perpetrators have sometimes remained active in the system, retaining access to parties, alcohol and the power that comes with membership. This is an issue. But would these individuals cause less harm if they were at an unregulated bar or house party without sober monitors or Interfraternity Council oversight? It’s uncertain.

None of this is to excuse the failures within Greek life or suggest it is inherently benevolent. Reforms are necessary, including banning culpable chapters, suspending high-risk events and educating members and leadership. Most importantly, victims’ voices should drive these changes. However, vilifying an entire system without addressing the individuals who commit these acts is shortsighted and counterproductive. I am disappointed at the Sun’s response, as it is reductive and misdirected. If you want to support victims, support them. If you want to punish perpetrators, hold them accountable. But do not think that a call to “ban the frats” does either; as a first-line response, it shows the Sun’s focus is on condemning the 30% of Cornellians involved in Greek life, and not the rapists that permeate all circles of Cornell social life.

Ultimately, the conversation about sexual assault should center on holding individuals accountable. There is no excuse for assault. It is not the environment you are in or the people you are around that create a rapist. It is the sick and depraved desire for power, control, and violence — we must not absolve these individuals. I am grateful for Cornell’s swift suspension of the suspected perpetrators, and hope to see further punitive action taken. Systems can and should be improved, but we must be aware that misogyny and violence is not isolated to one group or organization. Blame the rapists.

Julia Poggi is a senior in the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences. Her fortnightly column The Outbox is a collection of reflections, advice and notes to self about life at Cornell, with a focus on coursework-life balance. She can be reached at [email protected].

