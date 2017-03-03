Cornell Suspends Third Fraternity in Just Over One Month

Cornell suspended the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on Friday, making the 100-year-old chapter the third fraternity suspended by the University in just over one month.

“The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life has announced that Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has committed a serious violation of the University Recognition Policy and as of March 3, 2017 has been placed by Cornell on interim suspension status,” Joseph A. Burke,

executive director of campus and community engagement, said in a statement posted online.

The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life suspended Lambda Chi Alpha on Feb. 16 and Sigma Phi Epsilon on Feb. 2. Pi Kappa Alpha — like the other two fraternities on interim suspension — is now forbidden from engaging in any activities other than operating its residence.

The University withdrew its recognition of Pi Kappa Alpha in 2010 “due to its history of alcohol and hazing-related infractions over several years, which culminated in a Jan. 22, 2010, incident involving underage and high-risk drinking,” according to the Cornell Chronicle, which is managed by Cornell Media Relations.

The suspension was to last for four years, but the fraternity was provisionally reinstated in January 2013 after submitting a plan to the University.

“This is an example of an ideal process,” the former senior associate dean of students, Travis Apgar, told The Chronicle at the time. “It sets Pi Kappa Alpha up to move forward with activities that pertain to the fraternity’s founding principles, which is what we’re asking all our fraternities and sororities to refocus on: living up to what, at their foundation, they say they are about.”

Asked for comment on Friday, Interfraternity Council President Drew Lord ’18 pointed to his statement after the suspension of Lambda Chi Alpha, which said that Lord cannot comment on an active investigation but has full confidence in the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.

Phone and email requests for comment from Burke were not immediately returned on Friday evening.

Clarification: A previous version of this story stated that the suspension was the third in two months. In fact, it is the third in just over one month.