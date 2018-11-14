‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 3: Bobcats and Tigers and Injuries, Oh My!

Hockey’s back at Lynah Rink this weekend in a big way. The No. 17 Cornell men’s hockey team welcomes a pair of ranked rivals to East Hill in No. 14 Quinnipiac and No. 15 Princeton. It should be one of the most exciting weekends all year at Lynah, but Cornell will have to do it with several key players out with injury.

No. 6 Cornell women’s hockey, meanwhile, welcome back head coach Doug Derraugh ’91 and several key contributors back from the 4 Nations Cup ahead of a road series against the Bobcats and Tigers.

All of this is on the table in episode three of “Good Evening, Hockey Fans.” Sports editor Dylan McDevitt (flu) is out this week, but staff writer Christina Bulkeley joins the show. Take a listen to the third installment on SoundCloud here, or below.

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00-1:15)

Thoughts in 60 (1:15-3:26)

Northern Michigan takeaways (3:26-7:15)

Michael Regush: ECAC Rookie of the Week (7:15-8:42)

Injuries, injuries, injuries (8:42-12:58)

Women at Mercyhurst; weekend outlook (12:58-16:38)

Scouting Quinnipiac, Princeton (16:38-21:37)

Rivalry week (21:37-24:51)

Princeton’s lethal attack (24:51-29:59)

Women’s and men’s predictions (29:59-33:25)

Outro (33:25-35:00)

