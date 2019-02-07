‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 6: Time for Some Top 10 Action

Both Cornell men’s and women’s hockey face top-10 Clarkson squads on Friday before St. Lawrence the following night. It’s a big matchup for each team with the ECAC race heating up as the home stretch approaches.

Hear about all this and more on the newest edition of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast. Have any questions you’d like to be answered on the next podcast? Tweet @DailySunSports or email zsilver@cornellsun.com.



https://cornellsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Episode_6_FINAL.mp3

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00-1:26)

Catching up/injury updates (1:26-9:15)

On to Clarkson/SLU (9:15-17:38)

Women’s matchups (17:38-21:42)

Goalie battle (21:42-28:04)

Listener questions (28:04-35:48)

Weekend predictions/outro (34:48-37:49)

Past episodes:

Episode one

Episode two

Episode three

Episode four

Episode five