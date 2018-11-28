‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 4: Right Back At It

Cornell men’s hockey will be able to put a disappointing Madison Square Garden loss to Harvard to bed quickly as the Red and Crimson face off once again this Saturday in Cambridge. But first, a date with Dartouth in New Hampshire still reeling from injuries to key players in the lineup.

It will be a telling time for the men and Cornell women’s hockey, which returns to Lynah Rink for the first time in a month to host nationally-ranked St. Lawrence and reigning champions Clarkson on Saturday. Friday is a charity event for the Red, as a dollar will be donated to United Way of Tompkins County for each fan in attendance.

Hear about all this and more in the fourth installment of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast. Have questions you want answered on the podcast by The Sun’s hockey beat writers and hosts Zachary Silver, Dylan McDevitt and Raphy Gendler? Send them to zsilver@cornellsun.com or tweet them to @DailySunSports.

Listen to the podcast on soundcloud here.

Episode Outline:

Intro (0:00-0:43)

Looking back at Harvard/MSG: (0:43-15:30)

Injuries galore (15:30-19:03)

Big picture/Harvard rematch (19:03-22:44)

Exciting weekend for women at home (22:44-28:21)

Zach’s Powell River feature (28:21-37:27)

Listener questions (37:27-44:20)

Outro (44:20-45:32)

