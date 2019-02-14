‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 7: Walking Wounded Into the Home Stretch

Surprise, surprise. Cornell men’s hockey is injury-riddled once again and will head to New England without the services of its second-leading scorer in forward Cam Donaldson and breakout defenseman Cody Haiskanen. Both were injured in last weekend’s sweep of Clarkson and St. Lawrence, so Cornell will trudge forward without even more of its nightly starters.

Listen to senior editor Zachary Silver and assistant sports editor Raphy Gendler discuss the injuries, their implications for Cornell going forward, what to expect from Brown and Yale and more on the newest edition of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast.



https://cornellsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Episode_7_FINAL.mp3

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00-1:25)

Clarkson/SLU recap and takeaways (1:25-8:33)

Injuries, injuries and more injuries (8:33-16:28)

Team performance to this point, NCAAs forecast (16:28-24:58)

Brown/Yale preview (24:58-28:59)

Listener questions!

Favorite Cornell hockey moments we’ve covered (28:59-39:56)

Lynah ticket prices/team marketing (39:56-46:57)

Outro (46:57-48:21)

