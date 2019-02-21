‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 8: Choose Your Destiny

With only two weeks left in regular season play, Cornell men’s hockey controls its own fate now sitting at No. 1 in the ECAC. But only a single point is the difference between first-place and second-place, and only two more points until fourth place — the last standing that permits a much-needed first-round bye.
On this episode of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast, senior editor Zachary Silver ’19 and assistant sports editor Raphy Gendler ’21 discuss a disappointing one-point weekend in New England for a tired Cornell squad, the NCAA and ECAC tournament pictures and Senior Weekend coming up against RPI and Union. Listen to episode eight below:
Have a question you want answered on the podcast? Tweet @DailySunSports or email zsilver@cornellsun.com and yours might be featured on the next edition.
Episode guide:
Intro (0:00-1:03)
Fatigue and Brown/Yale recap (1:03-13:55)
Goalie controversy redux? (13:55-21:19)
ECAC/NCAA playoff pictures (21:19-28:09)
RPI/Union and Senior Weekend preview (28:09-37:55)
Prematurely evaluating the year’s success; injury updates (37:55-44:26)
Outro (44:26-45:27)
