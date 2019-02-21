‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 8: Choose Your Destiny

With only two weeks left in regular season play, Cornell men’s hockey controls its own fate now sitting at No. 1 in the ECAC. But only a single point is the difference between first-place and second-place, and only two more points until fourth place — the last standing that permits a much-needed first-round bye.

On this episode of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast, senior editor Zachary Silver ’19 and assistant sports editor Raphy Gendler ’21 discuss a disappointing one-point weekend in New England for a tired Cornell squad, the NCAA and ECAC tournament pictures and Senior Weekend coming up against RPI and Union. Listen to episode eight below:



https://cornellsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Episode_8_Final.mp3

Episode guide:

Intro (0:00-1:03)

Fatigue and Brown/Yale recap (1:03-13:55)

Goalie controversy redux? (13:55-21:19)

ECAC/NCAA playoff pictures (21:19-28:09)

RPI/Union and Senior Weekend preview (28:09-37:55)

Prematurely evaluating the year’s success; injury updates (37:55-44:26)

Outro (44:26-45:27)

