‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 10: El Dorado

When is the last time there has been a Cornell hockey weekend as big as this one?

Cornell women’s hockey is off to its first Frozen Four since 2012 while Cornell men’s hockey are headed on its third consecutive trip to Lake Placid, where it will look to capture its first Whitelaw Cup since 2010. Does it get any better than this?

That’s the crux of the newest installment of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast, where senior writer Zachary Silver, sports editor Raphy Gendler and assistant sports editor Christina Bulkely discuss a big weekend for both programs.

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00)

Frozen Four feelings (2:23)

Dutchmen go down (13:03)

Lake Placid Redemption (18:50)

Listener questions

Watching two games at once (25:55)

Best Cornell playoff experience (28:57)

Why no natty’s since 1970? (34:16)

NHL comparisons to Cornell skaters (38:10)

Outro (42:14)

