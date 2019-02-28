‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 9: I Can See Cleary Now

With Cornell women’s hockey already winners of the ECAC regular season title, the Cornell men’s hockey team could follow suit with a Cleary Cup by sweeping North Country foes on the road — something the program has not done since 2005.

On this episode of the Good Evening, Hockey Fans podcast, topics include the women clinching the title, recapping the men’s perplexing weekend, ECAC and NCAA playoff pictures and some listener questions. If you have any questions you want answered, email sports@cornellsun.com or tweet @DailySunSports with your thoughts.

Take a listen to episode nine below:



https://cornellsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Episode_9_FINAL-1.mp3

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00)

Women clinch regular season title (1:52)

RPI/Union recap (9:10)

ECAC and NCAA playoff picture (15:45)

North Country preview (23:53)

Listener questions

Lynah scoreboard (35:30)

Cornell’s kryptonite (42:09)

Outro (48:57)

