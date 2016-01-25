January 25, 2016
Klarman Hall

Seven Photos of the New Klarman Hall

Klarman Hall opened its doors on Jan. 19, becoming the first new humanities building dedicated to the humanities in over 100 years.

Klarman Hall opened its doors on Jan. 19, becoming the first new humanities building dedicated to the humanities in over 100 years. Construction cost $61 million, which was raised through philanthropy, according to the University.

Klarman Hall adjoins Goldwin Smith Hall, with its atrium containing the older humanities building's rotunda.

Klarman Hall adjoins Goldwin Smith Hall, with its atrium containing the older humanities building's rotunda.

Klarman Hall is home to the Department of Romance Studies, some members of the Department of Comparative Literature and the advising and admissions offices for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Klarman Hall is home to the Department of Romance Studies, some members of the Department of Comparative Literature and the advising and admissions offices for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Klarman Hall also houses Temple of Zeus café.

Klarman Hall also houses Temple of Zeus café.

The glass-enclosed atrium will serve as space for receptions, performances, and informal gatherings.

The glass-enclosed atrium will serve as space for receptions, performances, and informal gatherings.

Klarman Hall generates electricity through an array of photovoltaic panels mounted on the roof, according to University architect Gilbert Delgado.

Klarman Hall generates electricity through an array of photovoltaic panels mounted on the roof, according to University architect Gilbert Delgado.

The atrium features a large television screen facing the Goldwin Smith rotunda.

The atrium features a large television screen facing the Goldwin Smith rotunda.

