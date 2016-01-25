Seven Photos of the New Klarman Hall

Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer
Klarman Hall opened its doors on Jan. 19, becoming the first new humanities building dedicated to the humanities in over 100 years. Construction cost $61 million, which was raised through philanthropy, according to the University.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer
Klarman Hall adjoins Goldwin Smith Hall, with its atrium containing the older humanities building’s rotunda.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Klarman Hall is home to the Department of Romance Studies, some members of the Department of Comparative Literature and the advising and admissions offices for the College of Arts and Sciences.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer
Klarman Hall also houses Temple of Zeus café.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer
The glass-enclosed atrium will serve as space for receptions, performances, and informal gatherings.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer
Klarman Hall generates electricity through an array of photovoltaic panels mounted on the roof, according to University architect Gilbert Delgado.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Senior Photographer
The atrium features a large television screen facing the Goldwin Smith rotunda.
