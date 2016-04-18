Cornell Alumna Found Not Guilty of Four Charges

On Mar. 30, Brenda Condon ’81 was found not guilty of three charges of grand theft and one charge of conspiracy to commit a crime by the Alameda County Superior Court in California.

As The Sun previously reported, four charges had been leveled against Condon by her former employer, FloraTech Landscape Management on Feb. 21, 2014, where she had worked for 17 years.

Court documents stated that Condon was accused of stealing money on three separate occasions from FloraTech accounts from Aug. 2013 to Mar. 2013 with the assistance of Ivan Orduno, a colleague at the same company.

A local newspaper reports that the fourth charge against Condon and Orduno accused them of planning a larger embezzlement scheme that involved Orduno moving the company’s assets under his own name over a two-year period.

A grand jury had acquitted both Condon and Orduno of all four charges after deciding that the accuser, Dean Schenone, did not provide sufficiently credible testimony and was shown evidence that he had suborned perjury, according to Michael Cardoza, Esq., Condon’s attorney.

During her time at Cornell, Condon was a member of the women’s ice hockey team who won two consecutive All-Time First Team All-Ivy League awards for the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons, as The Sun previously reported.