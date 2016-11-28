Three Cornell Professors Make Watchlist for Liberal Bias

Professor Watchlist — a new site that names college professors who “advance a radical agenda in the lecture halls” — named three current and former Cornell professors, alleging that they have a liberal bias.
The site was created by Turning Point USA, an organization that says that its mission is to educate students on “true free market values.” Founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk said that it was time to expose some professors who are “totally out of line.”
Two professors were named for their comments in The Sun last year in an article about how the vast majority of faculty political donations go to Democrats.
Prof. Andrew Little, government, was mentioned for saying that hiring more Republican faculty at Cornell would “almost certainly require sacrificing on general quality or other dimensions of diversity.”
The other — Prof. Emeritus Kenneth McClane, English — was named on the site for saying that he believes the “anti-scientific rhetoric of many in the Republican Party” is disturbing.
“Many of us here are scientists,” he said last fall. “We believe in global warming.”
The site also accuses Prof. Sara Pritchard, science and technology studies, of claiming that female professors should be awarded “bonus points” in their student evaluations, to counteract the effects of gender bias.
Pritchard said that women are more likely to receive personal attacks and “comments that have nothing to do with their teaching abilities or competencies,” according to a Campus Reform article referenced by the watchlist website.
The site names over 200 professors from universities around the country and the list is considered by many to be a threat to academic freedom, according to The New York Times.
The opposite of HUAC, but a witch hunt none the less.
Only three? This can’t be!
The NYT got it wrong again. The biggest threat to “Academic Freedom” are the department chairs and administrators who make certain that NO conservative professors are hired. I am dismayed at the obvious lack of free speech on university campuses today compared to ALL of the previous generations. “Open minded” students is now an oxymoron.
This is a good idea to hold both sides accountable. While it’s ok to hear different point of views in the classroom, it’s not ok for these liberal professors to ridicule and surepress the conservatives.
It is totally unAmerican to only allow one voice, librral’s voice. The liberals have gone too far. It’s time for them to show some respect to people who hold different values.
Respect? To the deplorables? No self respecting liberal can be seen showing respect to the opposition. They might have to return their SJW certificate and t-shirt.
borris batanov, actually this Watchlist is right in line with and continuing in the tradition of HUAC, sadly.
Equating this with the 1950’s HUAC is pure hyperbole. Unlike the HUAC, nobody is compiling a black list to hinder employment. Actually, the current unofficial blacklisting is done by the Universities hiring systems controlled by ultra liberal department chairs which go out of their way to NOT hire conservative minded professors. They want no diversity in the classroom, just more indoctrination. The same is true of Hollywood where conservative actors and writers must keep their political opinions private so they are not blackballed by the far left directors. We have come 180 degrees from the 1950’s, now it is the conservatives in academia and media who are discriminated against. The pendulum keeps swinging.
You guys have things like bias response teams but table turners like this are too much for you?
Cry me a river.
How many liberals complain about the Southern Poverty Law Center that essentially claims that every conservative organization is a hate group?
