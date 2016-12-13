Cornell Sees 10 Percent Boom in Early Decision Applications

A record number of 5,384 students applied early decision for admission to Cornell’s Class of 2021, representing a 10.3 percent increase from last year, according to Jason Locke, associate vice provost for enrollment.
This year’s numbers broke the record, set last year by the early decision Class of 2020. Locke noted that this growing number of applicants represents the continuation of a general trend — Cornell’s early decision pool has increased by 78 percent within the past decade.
“With a smart, focused recruitment strategy in place, we have been experiencing a general upward trend in applications for many years,” he said.
Columbia University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, among others, also saw their biggest influx of early applicants yet.
Of these applicants to Cornell, 25.6 percent were admitted — a smaller fraction than last year, when the University accepted 27.4 percent of applicants, and 2015, when it took 26.1 percent.
In addition to growing larger, the early decision pool has also become more diverse throughout the years, according to Locke.
“The University experienced increases in early decision applications across all racial and ethnic groups and across almost every region of the United States,” he said.
Locke said 50.1 percent of admits were women and 14.4 percent were international students. In addition, 35 percent of students admitted were students of color — a group that includes African American, Asian American, Native American, Latinx and multicultural students.
Legacy students make up 23.3 percent of early admits and athletes make up 13.4 percent, he added.
Locke also pointed out that this year’s applicants were the first to submit the new SAT, which was revised in 2014 and was first administered this spring.
Forty-four percent of applicants submitted the new exam, while 35 percent submitted the old and 53 percent chose to take the ACT, Locke said, adding that many students choose to submit more than one test.
The University plans to notify its regular decision applicants — who have just under a month to complete their applications — on March 30, according to Locke.
“Latinx”?? Oh ffs, more politically correct BS.
I honestly don’t even know what Latinx means. Is it different from Latino, or has that word been deemed offensive now for some inexplicable reason?
It’s not offensive it just doesn’t make sense to call someone Latino if they’re not a man. It would be like saying “White men made up 65% of the incoming class” when in reality they meant to say that both white men and women made up 65% of the incoming class. Latinx is just a term that makes clear that you’re talking about more than just men. It’s not “Politically Correct” it is merely “correct.” And since this is a source of news, accuracy should be appreciated above all else. Using “Latinx” just increases the paper’s accuracy.
That seems very obtuse to me. That’s like somebody using the expression “you guys” and complaining that it’s not accurate because there is a woman in the considered group. I suppose we should start saying “you homo sapiens”. If you want to start treating conversational English as a formal language there’s a million much more glaring issues to start policing first. I mean come on, the oxford comma is formally considered optional despite it’s importance to clarity. Let’s fix the real problems first.
Plus, Latino IS the proper word for the intended meaning here whether you like it or not. Latinx isn’t in any dictionary I can find, while all of them define Latino as referring to a person with absolutely no distinction of gender. Yes, I understand the etymology and the use of Latina, but that doesn’t change the fact that Latino is DEFINED as being gender neutral in the English language today, even if it is in rare circumstances imbued with additional meaning.
