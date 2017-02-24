Protest Erupts at Ithaca College as Faculty Demand Equal Pay for Contingent Faculty

As prospective students arrived at Ithaca College for an admitted students event, the college entrance was surrounded on all sides by protesters demanding equal pay and job security for faculty.

I.C. faculty were joined by students from both Ithaca College and Cornell along with labor activists from all over Ithaca, including Cornell Organization for Labor Action and Cornell Graduate Students United.

Demanding equal pay for equal work, protesters argued that learning and teaching ought to remain the core value of the University, part-time faculty must be granted equal pay to full-time faculty and there must be greater job security across the board.

Protesters spoke out against the inflation of the administration at the cost of professors, fighting back against what they called the “administrative octopus” raising the price of tuition but not the salaries of its faculty.

This protest comes as a response to mounting tensions between I.C. faculty and the administration.

This protest precedes a federally-mediated bargaining sessions with college administrators to negotiate pay parity for part-time faculty and job security for full time faculty.

The outcome of this bargaining session comes with the pressure of a contingent faculty strike dependent on the proposals presented, The Sun previously reported.

The goal of this protest hinges on the bargaining session as a way to “pressure” to the administration, according to Megan Graham, a contingent professor and member of ‘bargaining committee.

“Now is the moment to put as much pressure on the I.C. administrators as possible. We have submitted new proposals for fair wages (for part-timers) and longer contracts (for full-timers) and are waiting to hear back from the administration,” Graham said in a press release. “A strong show of support…can help to tip the balance and get them to settle.”