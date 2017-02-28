Son of Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Commits to Cornell Men’s Basketball

He shares the same name as his father, but Jimmy Boeheim — son of legendary Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim — announced his commitment to play 50 miles south of his father for Cornell.

The six-foot-seven took to Twitter to announce his commitment, saying he is “excited” to join the Cornell program.

Excited to announce that I have committed to play basketball at Cornell University #gobigred 🔴🐻 — Jimmy Boeheim (@jimmyb_23) March 1, 2017

Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com reported that Boeheim was getting looks from Dartmouth, Harvard and Davidson, but in the end, Cornell is his choice. His father said he took a backseat role in his son’s college-lookout process.

Boeheim currently plays for New Hampton Prep, where teammates of his have made commitments to Northwestern, Arizona St., St. Mary’s College in California and a future rival of Boeheim, Dartmouth.

His decision to attend New Hampton after high school came with the hopes of elevating him to a level where he would get looked at by Division I schools.

“Just to get some more exposure, and have a year to improve my game, taking steps to reach my dream of playing Division I basketball,” Boeheim said of that decision to Syracuse.com.

Before that, the lefty played at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, where he averaged 23.3 points per game — a 12.5 point improvement from the year prior — en route to a 15-8 season, per Syracuse.com.

Boeheim also represents one of the first gets for the first-year head coach Brian Earl, who took the reigns of a team without any of his own recruits. In his first season, Earl’s team has gone 7-20 — eliminated from postseason contention with two games left in the season.

Boeheim and his father have been on the court practicing together for years, and the junior has watched his father become one the winningest coaches in Division I history, many of which have come over Cornell.

But during the Red’s annual trip to Syracuse’s Carrier Dome next year, his allegiance will shift to the team in red.