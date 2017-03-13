On Ethics, Fake News and Science

Science is not built on standalone discoveries. Scientists share hypotheses, findings and conclusions to help build a concrete picture. To enable such discussion and deliberate science’s role in shaping public policy, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) held its annual conference on Feb. 16 in Boston. The theme this year was ‘serving society through science policy.’

Discussions such as these run the risk of harboring a political slant. Indeed, this was how the AAAS conference began, with AAAS President, Dr. Barbara Schaal, commenting on recent immigration restrictions at the presidential address. One of her main concerns was the possibility of the executive order disrupting scientific collaboration between nations.

Prof. Bruce Lewenstein, communication, a longtime member of AAAS, echoes some of Schaal’s sentiments; describing the organization as one devoted to maintaining the connection between scientific communities in the United States and the public. According to Lewenstein, the conference plays an important role in bringing scientists from different disciplines together.

“It’s a meeting intended to reach out to a broader audience at these spaces,” Lewenstein said.

“What happens at the meeting is rarely the most important thing. If you’re a geneticist, you will not necessarily be [as informed as] an [ethicist]. There are a lot of productive meetings [for all kinds of scientists].”

One of the conference’s key goals was to address the growing challenges that scientists face in sharing their findings with the public, especially with the dissemination of so called ‘fake news’. An important seminar that set the tone for such discussions was led by Yale University Prof. Dan Kahan, law, on how political and personal beliefs shape an individual’s interpretation of scientific facts.

According to Kahan, the effect of an individual’s beliefs on their acceptance of scientific facts can be modelled in two ways. The first, the information aggregator account model, sees our beliefs as the sum total of the information we are exposed to while the second, motivated processor account, suggests that we weigh information based on existing predispositions. While none can encapsulate the processes by which we evaluate information, Kahan presented further research on the topic. According to him, most people fully comprehend the scientific facts shown to them, regardless of their political stances, but their acceptance of such information depends on how it challenges their existing beliefs.

Cornell librarian Kelee Pacion, an expert on methods used to critically analyze information, echoes these sentiments and emphasizes the need to help people develop the skills to critically evaluate the quality of information.

“Social media moves fast,” Pacion said. “High school education could help by implementing new methods for dealing with fact analysis.”

While concerns regarding fake news have only recently surfaced, ethical issues in science have always been under discussion. Part of the conference’s mission was to provide a forum to discuss these issues.

One emerging method for manipulating entire genomes, CRISPR, has been under the spotlight since the National Academy of Sciences passed a resolution in February that called for the development of technology that aids the study of medical conditions. The tool enables researchers to remove, add or alter sections of the genome and could potentially help treat genetic conditions. The controversy lies in the alteration of germline cells, an act with concrete ethical repercussions.

“The technology is urgently needed but if we’re targeting a larger population, the regulations should be tight so it needs tighter security. We’re potentially polluting our genetic pools. [The resolution was] the right decision to proceed forward with caution,” said Prof. Ailong Ke, molecular biology and genetics and an expert on CRISPR systems.

A highlight of the conference was the public policy efforts of AAAS through its program of Science & Technology fellows. Selecting a new class each year, postgraduates from across the United States are prepared to provide their expertise as scientists to the federal government at both the legislative and judicial level. Through a rigorous selection process, fellows are prepared for two core objectives: aid in the development of federal legislation (i.e. serving as Congressional aides) and help establish federal guidelines at science-oriented agencies (e.g. NIH, FDA, USDA). Given the expected public nature of their work performance, AAAS also devotes a significant effort to the development of science communication methods at their conferences. These events are open to the entire scientific community.

Sessions on science communication at AAAS often focus on how scientists need to learn how to approach their audience. AAAS personnel focus on a model that places at the center the need to generate a “call for action” especially when interacting with the general public. Scientists are often told to learn how to channel storytelling into their presentations as a way to both stay on focus and keep the attention of the audience

While ethical and philosophical questions surrounding the mission of public scientific enquiry are far from being answered, the conference did shed light on important issues that the scientific community actively considers. Despite the different points of focus, each shared a common theme: science is shaped by more than facts and experiments, but the people who conduct them and their role in informing the wider world.