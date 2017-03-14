Countdown to Spring Break: Smoothie Bowls

Despite the weather right now, Spring Break is on its way. Once prelim season subsides everyone will start getting worried about how to get their bodies in shape for warm weather and swimsuits.

One of my favorite health trends at the moment is the açaí bowl. In Ithaca, however, and on a college budget, there it’s not so easy to access the açaí I enjoy back home in Oklahoma. An equally great alternative is a smoothie bowl, and all the ingredients can be bought at any nearby grocery store. It’s very quick and easy to make, and there are numerous toppings that you can add to personalize this simple treat.

Ingredients: To make the smoothie bowl, all you need are a banana, frozen fruits and a liquid base such as water, milk, yogurt or a nondairy milk substitute.

Directions: Blend about 1 to 1 1/2 cups of frozen fruits with the banana and 1/3 cup of the liquid base until smooth. Pour the contents into a bowl and add whatever toppings you would like! I enjoy topping the smoothie with fresh blueberries, strawberries and bananas, along with some coconut chips, cacao nibs (can be found at Wegman’s) and a drizzle of honey. Other topping suggestions are granola, goji berries, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, dried fruits and a variety of fresh fruits — the possibilities are endless!

These bowls are very easy to make with minimal cleanup, making them the perfect meal or snack that’ll help get bodies in shape for the warmer weather ahead!