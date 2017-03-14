TCAT Suspends Service, Some Profs Cancel Wednesday Afternoon Classes

TCAT, Tompkins County’s public transportation service, is temporarily suspending service due to treacherous roads caused by Winter Storm Stella, which shut down Cornell and dumped nearly 10 inches of snow on Ithaca by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The University, which is currently closed, expects to reopen at noon on Wednesday, but several professors are preemptively cancelling afternoon classes and midterms, citing the volatility of the storm.

“Given the closure of the university at noon today and the lack of certainty on when the university will reopen, … the midterm test that was scheduled for class tomorrow will be postponed until class on Monday,” one professor in the ILR School wrote to students.

At least two more professors in the English department and the ILR School cancelled classes that were scheduled to begin hours after the University expects to open.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Patty Poist, TCAT communications and marketing manager, said the unpredictability of the weather and snowfall of more than 1 inch an hour had led TCAT to temporarily suspend service.

“Some roads are just becoming impassible and safety is paramount,” she said.

Buses will be stationed at both the Green Street and Seneca Street stations so people can board the buses and stay warm while they wait for the transportation agency to resume service.

Poist said she does not currently have an estimate of when service will resume, but that TCAT is closely monitoring the weather situation.

“If there’s some improvement [in the weather], we’ll make every effort to get people where they need to go.”

Roads in Tompkins County are currently closed, responding to a directive from Tompkins County Sheriff Ken Lansing that no one drive except for emergency personnel and those commuting home from work or traveling for necessary health or safety reasons.

On Libe Slope, students rejoiced in the falling snow, riding down the slope on plastic sleds or flattened cardboard boxes. Many businesses, agencies and schools closed on Tuesday, and some have already closed for Wednesday as well.