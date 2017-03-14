Winter Storm Stella Closes Cornell Campus

Due to a heavy downfall of snow set to continue through the day, Cornell’s Ithaca campus will close at noon on Tuesday and is expected to reopen at noon on Wednesday.

During this time, all classes and exams will be cancelled until further notice, but other “essential student and campus facilities” will remain open, according to a Cornell Alert statement.

The closed facilities include Synapsis, Franny’s and Big Red Barn among the eateries according to the website. Nine libraries across campus, including Olin, Uris and Mann library, and the Cornell Store are also expected to close early.

The last full-day campus closure was almost exactly 24 years ago on Sunday, March 14, 1993. Since then, the Valentine’s Day snow in 2007 cancelled classes in the afternoon.

Tompkins County is expected to be under the Winter Storm Stella until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with a 34 percent chance of accumulating 18 inches of snow or more. The National Weather Service’s Binghamton station issued its first blizzard warning for the Scranton and Catskills areas for the first time since 2001.

Prior to Cornell, many school districts in the county, as well as Ithaca College, cancelled Tuesday classes.