Cornell’s Peter Milliman Named Assistant Coach for 2019 U.S. Indoor Lacrosse

Peter Milliman, the Mario St. George Boiardi ’04 Associate Head Coach of Cornell Men’s Lacrosse, has been named to the coaching staff for the 2019 U.S. men’s national indoor team as an assistant coach. The announcement came Tuesday from U.S. Lacrosse.

The team will compete at the Federation of International Lacrosse Men’s World Indoor Lacrosse Championship, which will take place Sept. 19-28, 2019, in British Columbia, Canada. Milliman will be joined by Chris Schiller, who was also an assistant coach for the 2015 team, and they will both be coaching under Regy Thorpe, associate coach for the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team.

“Peter Milliman brings a wealth of coaching experience in the lacrosse world and will incorporate offensive systems that will help the top American field players seamlessly transfer their field talents to the box arena,” Thorpe said to U.S. Lacrosse. “This is an area where Peter is really going to excel for us and we are super excited to have him on board.

His out-of-the-box thinking will certainly help us with our long-term vision of being able to put up goals against some of the elite defenses in the world,” Thorpe continued.

Cornell head coach Matt Kerwick agreed that Milliman is a “great offensive mind,” and added his excitement for his associate coach.

“I really happy for Pete — he was very interested in it and we talked about the timing of it and how much it will impact his time here at Cornell,” Kerwick said. “To have a chance to coach a national team, either indoors or outdoors, is a truly an honor for him and well deserved.”

This is currently Milliman’s fourth year on the Red coaching staff, and in addition to being assistant coach, Milliman also serves as the team’s offensive and recruiting coordinator.

Milliman graduated from Empire State College with a B.S. in interdisciplinary studies, and was a three-time Division III all-American, going on to help the team win two NCAA Division III Championships. He was named to the all-Centennial Conference team three times, and took part in the USILA North-South All-Star Game.

After his college career, Milliman spent four years in Major League Lacrosse, playing for the Rochester Rattlers and winning an MLL Championship in 2008. Milliman began his coaching career at the Rochester Institute of Technology for two years, then one year as an assistant at Siena College. Milliman then spent four seasons as the head coach from Pfeiffer University, and one season as the assistant defensive coordinator for Princeton before joining the Cornell coaching staff.

The U.S. has won nine FIL World Championships, including six straight from 1982 to 2002. Team USA has also earned bronze in the past four WILC events, and most recently, a bronze in 2015 after beating Israel 15-4.

Adam Masters ’20 contributed to this report.