Cornell Hits Record Low Admissions Rate

Cornell accepted 12.5 percent of applicants to the Class of 2021 out of 47,038 candidates, setting a record for number of applications and a record-low admissions rate.

The 5,889 students who were admitted were notified at 5 p.m. Thursday. Another 5,713 students were placed on the wait list.

This year’s admitted class includes 1,777 students — 30.2 percent of the class — who self-identify as underrepresented minorities. The figure represents a new record for the third year in a row according to the University. Students of color — which include underrepresented minority students and Asian American students — represent 52.5 percent of the class, an increase from last year’s figure of 49 percent.

The prospective class is made up of almost 9 percent international students, representing 96 countries around the world. Canada, China, India, South Korea, Singapore and the United Kingdom are among the countries most represented.

Among domestic students, all 50 states are represented, in addition to Washington D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states that are most represented outside of New York are California, Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Over 700 first-generation students were admitted and 200 admitted students are recruited athletes.

In January 2018, 60 freshmen are expected to enroll as part of the First-Year Spring Admission program, which was recently reestablished in 2015.

“This year’s admitted class continues to raise the bar on what it means to be outstanding,” said Director of Undergraduate Admissions Shawn Felton in a press release. “I am pleased that we are, once again, well on our way toward our goals to broaden and diversify the incoming class.”

Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Jason Locke said the increased applicant numbers reflect the desirability of a Cornell education.

“We have admitted an extraordinarily gifted and accomplished class of scholars,” Locke said in the release. “We look forward to showcasing Cornell’s exceptional academic offerings and vibrant student experience during our many admitted student events in April.”

The University expects 1,800 admitted students to visit campus during Cornell Days between April 13 and April 24, the annual visitation event for admitted students.

Admitted students have until May 1 to accept Cornell’s offer of admission.