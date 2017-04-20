Spinning Singles: Lana Del Rey, “Lust For Life”

Lana Del Rey’s new song “Lust For Life” debuted on BBC1 on April 19. The song is the titular track off her upcoming album. It features rich vocals and a collaboration between Lana and the singer Abel Tesfaye of The Weeknd. The track opens with Lana Del Rey’s seductively saying “Climb up the H of the Hollywood sign, in these stolen moments, the world is mine.” These sultry lyrics are followed by “we’re the masters of our own fate.” Lana’s vocals proved to be just as mellifluous as usual, and her performance gave off similar vibes to her first album Born to Die.

I felt that the collaboration between Lana Del Rey and Abel Tesfaye was disappointing. The Weeknd’s addition to the song comes off as forced and contrived. Nothing about his performance felt unique or exciting. Moreover, I was left wanting more from him. The blend of the two artists’ voices lacks chemistry as they did not complement one another. Additionally, I think that it was not a good choice to collaborate on the main album’s featurette.

During Mistajam’s interview with Lana Del Rey, the singer was personable and down to earth. Mistajam introduced her song as “the hottest record in the world,” and said that she and Abel “nailed that 60s throwback.” She responded that this track was perfect for a collaboration with The Weeknd.

In light of her coming album, Lust For Life, she also released a trailer that gives off whimsical vibes and features the Hollywood Sign as the backdrop. This setting was also mentioned in her title track “Lust For Life.” Her coming album will feature impressive collaborations and a great range of sounds from pop to romantic acoustics. She has not yet announced a release date for the album, but her fans are anxiously waiting.

