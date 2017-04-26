Lettuce Wraps Recipe — Wrap up Your Spring Days with This Simple Dish

I am a huge fan of fast recipes that combine healthy and delicious ingredients in a meal that everyone will love. I recently tried cooking one of my favorite dishes, chicken lettuce wraps, with just a couple ingredients. I was surprised at how easy and fast they were to make with the simplest of ingredients. I’ve served them at dinner parties, for lunch and even sometimes as a quick snack.
Ingredients:
- 1 head of lettuce (preferably Boston lettuce)
- 1 package of ground chicken
- 1 white onion
- 1 red bell pepper
- Salt and pepper for seasoning
- ¾ cup soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Hoisin sauce if desired for garnish
Steps
- Dice onions and red pepper into tiny cubes
- Heat olive oil in saucepan on medium-high heat
- Add diced onions and pepper and cook until onions are translucent; remove from heat
- Add about a tablespoon of olive oil into same saucepan and add in ground chicken
- Use spatula to break up the chicken into small bits, season with salt and pepper
- When chicken is golden brown, add in soy sauce and sesame oil and stir
- Add in diced vegetables and turn to medium-low heat and let cook
- While the chicken and vegetables are cooking, wash and place a few leaves of lettuce on a plate for the wraps, there is no need for any other preparation of the leaves
- Remove chicken and vegetables from heat, place into lettuce cups and enjoy!