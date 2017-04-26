Lettuce Wraps Recipe — Wrap up Your Spring Days with This Simple Dish

I am a huge fan of fast recipes that combine healthy and delicious ingredients in a meal that everyone will love. I recently tried cooking one of my favorite dishes, chicken lettuce wraps, with just a couple ingredients. I was surprised at how easy and fast they were to make with the simplest of ingredients. I’ve served them at dinner parties, for lunch and even sometimes as a quick snack.

Ingredients:

1 head of lettuce (preferably Boston lettuce)

1 package of ground chicken

1 white onion

1 red bell pepper

Salt and pepper for seasoning

¾ cup soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp olive oil

Hoisin sauce if desired for garnish

Steps