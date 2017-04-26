2016-07-6-Teriyaki-Chicken-4

Photo Courtesy of simplyrecipes.com

Lettuce Wraps Recipe — Wrap up Your Spring Days with This Simple Dish

I am a huge fan of fast recipes that combine healthy and delicious ingredients in a meal that everyone will love. I recently tried cooking one of my favorite dishes, chicken lettuce wraps, with just a couple ingredients. I was surprised at how easy and fast they were to make with the simplest of ingredients. I’ve served them at dinner parties, for lunch and even sometimes as a quick snack.

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of lettuce (preferably Boston lettuce)
  • 1 package of ground chicken
  • 1 white onion
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • Salt and pepper for seasoning
  • ¾ cup soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Hoisin sauce if desired for garnish

 

Steps

  1. Dice onions and red pepper into tiny cubes
  2. Heat olive oil in saucepan on medium-high heat
  3. Add diced onions and pepper and cook until onions are translucent; remove from heat
  4. Add about a tablespoon of olive oil into same saucepan and add in ground chicken
  5. Use spatula to break up the chicken into small bits, season with salt and pepper
  6. When chicken is golden brown, add in soy sauce and sesame oil and stir
  7. Add in diced vegetables and turn to medium-low heat and let cook
  8. While the chicken and vegetables are cooking, wash and place a few leaves of lettuce on a plate for the wraps, there is no need for any other preparation of the leaves
  9. Remove chicken and vegetables from heat, place into lettuce cups and enjoy!

