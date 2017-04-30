THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | April 30, 2017

Brittney Chew / Sun Senior Photographer
Women’s Lacrosse faces Harvard on Saturday, April 29.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Cornell Women’s Varsity Rowing competes in their Senior Day matchup versus Dartmouth College on Saturday April 29th, 2017
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer
Demonstrators rallied at the Ithaca Commons and marched to The Space at Greenstar for the Climate March in recognition of Earth Day, 29 April.
Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
SA Meeting, 27 April 2017.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Mortar Board Last Lecture with Dr. Harry Segal in Goldwin Smith Hall’s HEC auditorium.
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer
Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor
Brittney Chew / Sun Senior Photographer
