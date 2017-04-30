2 mins ago
THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | April 30, 2017

Cornell Women's Varsity Rowing competes in their Senior Day matchup versus Dartmouth College on Saturday April 29th, 2017

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Demonstrators rallied at the Ithaca Commons and marched to The Space at Greenstar for the Climate March in recognition of Earth Day, 29 April.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

SA Meeting, 27 April 2017.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Mortar Board Last Lecture with Dr. Harry Segal in Goldwin Smith Hall's HEC auditorium.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Women's Lacrosse faces Harvard on Saturday, April 29.

Brittney Chew / Sun Senior Photographer

Women's Lacrosse faces Harvard on Saturday, April 29.

 

 

