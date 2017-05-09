Saturday Night Live Comedian to Return to Cornell

Three years ago, John Mulaney charmed Cornellians in his “rescue performance” when acclaimed comedian, Hannibal Buress, had to cancel his show. This Saturday, he returns — this time on his own accord — as a part of his “Kid Gorgeous” comedy show tour in Bailey Hall.

An Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, writer and producer from Chicago, Mulaney is best known for his role as a writer at Saturday Night Live and a comedian in his standup performances in The Comeback Kid, The Top Part and New in Town.

Cornell University Program Board is bringing Mulaney to campus, who has worked with other famous celebrities like Nick Kroll and Bill Hader. CUPB frequently seeks out stand up artists and speakers, including comedians Alice Wetterlund and Aparna Nancherla.

Emerson Sirk ’19, administrative chair for CUPB, spoke about his excitement at meeting talent for the performances that CUPB hosts.

“It is a very interesting and cool experience meeting and interacting with people, such as John Mulaney, who are very popular and famous. However, our main gain for the shows is to make sure they are running smoothly so that the audience has a good time,” Sirk said.

Yashdeep Sahota ’20, an attendant of previous CUPB shows, said he enjoyed his experience.

“Alice and Aparna were both very funny,” Sahota said. “But I was impressed by the introductions and just the involvement of the organization in charge. Everything went smoothly, which shows why famous comedians actually come here.”