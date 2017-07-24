Football to Have 4 Televised Games in League-Wide Push For Increased Exposure

As part of a league-wide push to revamp Ivy football’s television presence, Cornell football will have four of its seven conference games broadcasted on television during the 2017 season.

The increased exposure includes a league-record 23 games to be broadcasted on television, and includes all eight schools with at least one nationally-broadcasted matchup per week. For Cornell, that contest will be Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. on NBCSN — a road date with Princeton.

The three other televised games for the Red will be Sept. 23, when Cornell treks to Yale; Oct. 7, when Cornell hosts Harvard; and Nov. 18, when Cornell travels to Penn for the season finale. All three games will be broadcasted on Eleven Sports.

In total, eight of Cornell’s 10 games will be broadcasted on the Ivy League Network — the league’s subscription-based online streaming service. The only games excluded from this list are the NBCSN matchup against Princeton and the season opener at Delaware on Sept. 16.

Additional games may be broadcasted on ESPN3 and will be announced closer to the season’s start.

“We are proud to once again showcase Ivy League football on the national stage and continue our relationship with NBC,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a press release. “This year’s schedule features multiple national television appearances from all eight programs and will entertain fans throughout the 10-week race for the Ivy League title.”

Cornell’s Streaming Schedule:

Sept. 16: at Delaware — 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Yale* (Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network) — 1 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Colgate (Ivy League Network) — 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Harvard* (Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network) — 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Bucknell (Ivy League Network) — 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Brown* (Ivy League Network) — 3 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Princeton* (NBCSN) — 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Dartmouth* (Ivy League Network) — 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: vs. Columbia* (Ivy League Network) — 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: at Penn* (Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network) — 1:30 p.m.

Bold denotes home game

* – denotes Ivy matchup