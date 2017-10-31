Cornell to Welcome Puerto Rican Students Tuition-Free

Cornell is offering a free semester to 58 students at Universidad de Puerto Rico impacted by recent storms in spring 2018 as their home institution continues to operate at limited capacity.

Up to 50 full-time undergraduate, law and graduate business students and eight graduate research students from the university will be offered admission to Cornell for the semester, a Cornell press release said on Monday.

Cornell made a similar offer in 2005, enrolling 204 students from Tulane University, Xavier University of Louisiana and the University of New Orleans after the city was hit by Hurricane Katrina, the release said.

This year, responding to Hurricane Maria, Cornell joins Brown University, which committed to enrolling up to 50 students in the spring, as well as Wesleyan and Tulane in giving the opportunity for Puerto Rican students to study.

“We aim to offer them a warm welcome to one of the great universities in the world and do our dead-level best to accommodate them,” said Prof. Glenn Altschuler, American history, dean of the School of Continuing Education and Summer Sessions. “I want the students from Puerto Rico to know that there will be an awful lot of people reaching out to them to be helpful.”

It has been more than 40 days since Maria, and only 30 percent of Puerto Rican utility customers have had their power restored, Reuters reported Monday. Damages are estimated to cost at least $90 billion.

Prospective students will apply via mail, fax or email by Dec. 1, and once accepted, take Cornell courses, earn credits and receive an official Cornell transcript upon completing the semester, according to the University. They will also have access to resources, including libraries, computing facilities, laboratories, support services and activities.

Meanwhile, accepted students will be responsible for paying for their health insurance, travel expenses, books, laundry and off-campus meals.

“This is a campuswide effort,” Altschuler said. “Students are going to be giving up some room in their residences; faculty are going to be teaching some extra students; deans are doing the work to make it happen; and our president and provost are leading the way in how we should be responding.”

The idea was first brought to the University by Dean of the College of Architecture, Art and Planning Kent Kleinman when the Department of Architecture said it was willing to enroll students from the island, said the release.

The dean of each college has since designated an associate dean or a faculty member to work directly with accepted students, before they arrive if necessary, to ensure they have a smooth transition, Altschuler said.